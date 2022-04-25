CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg School leaders are paying two superintendents right now.

Earnest Winston was fired from his position last week. According to Winston’s board approved contract, the district will pay him more than half a million dollars over the next two years.

There are less than two months left of school and Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh started Monday.

Hattabaugh served as an interim superintendent for CMS back in 2011-2012. In his latest contract, he agreed to stay until June of 2023 for $265,000 a year.

Hattabaugh’s first day was full of meetings. CMS communications officials told Queen City News he didn’t have time for an interview on his first day.

North Carolina School Superintendent Association Executive Director Jack Hoke gave some insight into what onboarding is like for a new district leader in the middle of the year. He says Hattabaugh will have to spend some time getting up to speed on everything going on in the district. He will meet with the Board, senior staff, principals, and other stakeholders. He will likely develop a plan for messages to teachers, students, and parents too.

A lot has changed since Hattabaugh stepped in to serve as interim when Peter Gorman resigned. It’s been a challenging two years and many students are still falling behind since the pandemic.

Hattabaugh is facing that coupled with an effort to make schools safer. There have been more than two dozen weapons found on CMS campuses just this school year.

There are also concerns about student sexual assault allegations. With only 44 days left in the school year, Hattabaugh has his hands full.

Thelma Byers Bailey, vice chair of CMS Board says she spoke to Hattabaugh briefly in a group setting and she’s looking forward to one-on-one time with him.

“He’s had great experiences. He’s certainly qualified,” Byers-Bailey said. “We’re going to wait and see, you know, I’ve heard great things about him. We have no reason to feel that he can’t serve as interim for the period of time that he’s going to be here.”

Byers-Bailey says some students are behind up to three grade levels and end of course exams are happening soon.

“Let’s close out this school year and get summer camp up,” Byers-Bailey said. “And we will start discussing how we are going to [go] about doing a superintendent search. We’ve got some time. Because he’s got a significant time, you know, it’s not just a few months, he’s going to be with us at least a year.”

Byers-Bailey voted against terminating Winston’s contract last week. The board voted to part ways with Winston in a seven-two vote.

“For me it was moral, terminating somebody who had given us the best he had,” Byers-Bailey said. “When people give you the best they have, that’s all you can ask. If his best wasn’t good enough, that was our fault, not his.”

The board has been catching heat for the turnover of leadership. There have been five superintendents in the last 10 years. Experts say districts with solid consistent leadership are more successful than those that change hands often like CMS.

Byers-Bailey says the board took a chance on Winston even though he didn’t have significant leadership experience. Winston was with the district for three academic years as superintendent.

“We were looking for integrity because we found we’ve had issues with prior superintendents,” Byers-Bailey said. “We felt that we could train him to be a good superintendent, we were going to support him. I think if COVID hadn’t hit, we would have been successful in that.”

Byers-Bailey says the board has some time before they start the official search for a permanent superintendent. She says she hopes the board can find someone who will be ready to take on the challenge.

“We are very attractive to somebody who wants to make their mark and have a badge on them saying ‘I did it for CMS so I can do it for anybody,’” Byers-Bailey said. “So, we are a problem, and we are a challenge, but then we are also an opportunity for somebody to be able to say, you know, I’m one of the best because look what I did for CMS. Those people who feel that they’re up for the challenge. I think [they] will be knocking on our doors.”

In the coming months, there will likely be conversations at the board meetings about what’s next in the search for the permanent superintendent.