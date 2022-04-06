(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There were a lot of opinions at Hopewell High School.

“We’ve seen the video of the fight at Hopewell that got all of our attention,” said one parent. “The topic of gangs came up and we got they’re not gangs, they are pseudo gangs, but not the big gangs, they’re little gangs, the baby gangs, we all know there is a gang problem here, we need to address that.”

That’s part of the reason CMS started a series of safety meetings. Get input from the community to make schools in the district safer. Hopewell high school is the last stop for schools in the northwest part of the district.

“The final opportunity for us to get information, gather information and begin to put it together so we can share with the community what we have heard,” added Latarzja Henry with CMS.

The meetings have had varying attendance numbers, sometimes there’s been more CMS staff than parents, or staff who have children at CMS schools and want everyone to feel safe.

“It’s important from a teacher’s standpoint to feel safe and hear and validated,” added a woman in the crowd. “That way we can be that open space that this young lady is saying.”

“Engage parents,” added another person when asked how to make schools a safe space. “And consequences for those who are repeat offenders.”

The district has already started using metal detectors, and a decision about clear backpacks is still being discussed. The first goal is to work with community partners to make sure students are physically, mentally, and emotionally safe. Then add more options from these meetings.

“We’ll use all of next week during spring break to get that information together,” said Henry. “Then we’ll create opportunities to share that both on the web and using some other non-traditional ways so that people can number one understand that we’ve heard them.”