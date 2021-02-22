CMS gives update on latest COVID-19 data and metrics Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Leaders with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will release its latest coronavirus data and metrics for the district on Monday.

District Manager Damon Willis will conduct the update at 12:45 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools saw some of its middle and high school students return to in-person learning on Monday. A new group of students will return next week, as the district is working in batches.

The U.S. is set to surpass the grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-related deaths on Monday. Also on Monday President Biden and Vice President Harris will hold a moment of silence and a candlelight vigil for those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus. The White House COVID-19 Task Force is giving an update on the latest developments Monday afternoon.

