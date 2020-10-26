CMS gives Monday metrics update

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools provided an update on Monday regarding metrics throughout the district.

The district said 82.4 percent of kindergarten through fifth-grade schools opening Monday are staffed with nurses. Officials are working to make sure the other schools are fully covered.

During the district’s last call regarding metrics, COVID-19 was a hot topic and is expected to continue to be on Monday.

Charlotte Mecklenburg will allow partial in-person instruction for public schools grades K-5 beginning November 2. Students will be allowed to attend in-person learning for two days per week.

