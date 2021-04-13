CMS gives a COVID-19 metrics update on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Leaders with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools system will give a coronavirus metrics update on Tuesday.

CMS is returning from its spring break amd begins in-person instruction now for four days a week.

The event will be held virtually at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and will be conducted by District Manager Damon Willis.

Last week all adults ages 16 and older became eligible to receive the vaccine. StarMed announced this week that there are now an additional 9,500 Pfizer vaccine spots available for this week for Mecklenburg County.

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. The vaccine will be paused at federal facilities and officials recommend, but don’t mandate, that the vaccine be shelved for now on the county level.

This week Charlotte Mecklenburg students began returning for in-person learning for four days a week.