CMS discusses approval plan for fall re-opening

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Board of Education held an emergency closed-door meeting on Wednesday in response to the state’s executive order on re-opening schools.

The meeting, which was attended by county health director Gibbie Harris, was to announce an approval plan for the fall re-opening. CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston was also in attendance.

Mecklenburg County’s health director Gibbie Harris spoke and said it is imperative to get children back into the classroom, however, she also stated concerns over the county’s troubling positivity rate in coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday Governor Roy Cooper announced schools statewide will be allowed to re-open this fall with a hybrid combination of limited in-person instruction as well as online, or remote, learning. Parents will have the option to do the semester entirely remotely if they so choose. In contrast, South Carolina will allow students to attend school five days a week if they so choose.

On Wednesday NCDHHS announced another record number of patients in the hospital and total cases should eclipse 100,000 by this weekend or early next week.

