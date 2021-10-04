CMS COVID test positivity rate drops as district opens up virtual option for some

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – At StarMed on Tuckaseegee road, staff waited for people to drive up for the COVID vaccine. It’s one of the locations currently participating in the Moderna vaccine trial for kids six months to 11 years old.

“While the trial is already set, we keep getting more slots added to us,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, Chief Medical Officer at StarMed, “so my team actually does go through the waiting list that we do have. We do have a pretty extensive waiting list.”

Dr. Piramzadian says StarMed needs kids ages six months to six years old right now for the trial. It’s the latest step toward making the vaccine available for kids in school. Like Jessica Davis’ 9-year-old son.

“I’ll allow him to get the vaccine since I’m vaccinated already,” Davis said. “I think it’ll be a more safer choice considering he’s in school surrounded by a whole lot of other kids, which the kids can’t even get the vaccine, so pretty much everybody’s in school sick.”

The numbers are dropping in CMS schools. The CMS COVID dashboard states the COVID test positivity rate has been declining since August from 13.6% to 9.2%.

Today was the first-day parents of “medically fragile” kids in K-2 grade could sign them up for CMS virtual school.

“So if they have cancer and are on medication, they’re receiving chemotherapy, if there’s some type of autoimmune disease that may be putting them severely at risk,” Dr. Piramzadian listed. “Those are the kids they’re concerned about.”

Once the trials are complete, and the FDA approves the vaccine for kids, local hospitals say they’re ready to start rolling it out. Some parents still wonder, though, what school will look like.

How to sign your child up for the Moderna trial

“Do I want to keep sending my kids to school because other parents is not getting their kids vaccinated?” asked Eugenia Mcleod.