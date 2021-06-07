CMS, county leaders meet following contentious exchange over budget cuts

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Following a contentious exchange between the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners and Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools regarding the 2022 fiscal budget.

Leaders on both sides will meet on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

The county is withholding about $56 million in school funding citing a lack of a strategy proposal to increase student performance.

Dunlap says a year ago BOCC asked CMS for a plan with specific strategies to address equity issues in the local schools. He says they're still waiting and asking for a plan to help guide their funding decisions. — Emma Withrow (@emma_withrow) June 7, 2021

Commissioner George Dunlap questioned Superintendent Earnest Winston’s credibility, citing his past professional history as a member of the media, and not education-base.