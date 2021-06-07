CMS, county leaders meet following contentious exchange over budget cuts

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Following a contentious exchange between the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners and Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools regarding the 2022 fiscal budget.

Leaders on both sides will meet on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

The county is withholding about $56 million in school funding citing a lack of a strategy proposal to increase student performance.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Commissioner George Dunlap questioned Superintendent Earnest Winston’s credibility, citing his past professional history as a member of the media, and not education-base.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories