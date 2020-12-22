CMS moves all pre-K, students with disabilities, to full remote learning

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is modifying its current in-person instruction plan for pre-K students and students with disabilities and temporarily moving all learning to full remote, the board determined in a Tuesday vote.
An 11 a.m. emergency meeting was called for on Tuesday. The board met in a closed session at 10 a.m. This will be in effect until January 19.
Leaders said 40 pre-schools were dealing with the coronavirus and that under the current plan, partial in-person instruction is allowed.
Last week all of CMS reverted back to full remote learning through at least mid-January.
