CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg school buses will now be mask optional starting Monday, March 7 following new CDC guidance that masks are no longer required on public or private school transportation.

CMS voted on February 22 to make masks optional in CMS facilities effective March 7, however buses were not included and masks were still to be required on school-operated vehicles.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services StrongSchools Toolkit was updated to reflect the new CDC guidance, which led to CMS’ decision to make masks optional on school buses.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are recommending that masks continue to be worn while indoors even though it will now be optional. The school district says the mask policy will be reviewed at least once a month, as required by state law.