CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students are less than a week away from returning to the classroom and bus drivers are getting prepared with some pre-school year practice.

CMS school bus drivers took to the road Tuesday to make sure there were no bumps in the road getting kids to school.

Drivers took time to learn their new routes and see if there are any kinks to work out before students head to the bus stop Monday.

Officials said drivers were looking out for things like road closures, heavy traffic spots or pickup stations that look good on a map but may not be safe.

Drivers were also working adjusted routes to make up for unfilled positions, CMS said.

School district officials said there are 45 driver spots to fill and another 40 drivers are on leave to start the year.

Transportation office staff and administrators are even sliding behind the wheel to make up the difference.

“We all pull together,” said CMS Executive Director of Transportation Adam Johnson. “We’re doing things differently. We’re doing other jobs we may not be used to doing. Yours truly will out there rolling this year. It’s what we do.

Johnson said his department tells drivers that at the end of the day, it’s all about the kids.

“Getting kids to school, making sure they’re ready for their day to learn, that’s why we do what we can to make it happen.”

Despite the number of open positions, officials said the district is better off than the previous school year. CMS had twice as many unfilled driver openings going into 2021 than 2022.

As the school year draws near, CMS transportation officials asked drivers to be extra cautious on the roads for the next few weeks as drivers and students get used to new routes.

Some early bus delays are also expected.