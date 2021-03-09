LIVE UPDATES: CMS to vote on allowing more in-person learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Your student could soon be spending more time in the classroom.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board is meeting Tuesday afternoon to decide whether to add more in-person learning at all schools.

“For our situation, Avery can’t stand being in school right now because they’re still Zooming with the other kids, they can’t do recess together, eat in the cafeteria together,” parent Megan Gelabert-McGee said. “She likes doing remote but at the same time we’d like her out of the house.”

Gelabert-McGee says she has mixed feelings on more in-person learning for her elementary student.

While Dementria McKensie-Rambert says her son has a health condition and she just doesn’t feel at ease sending him back with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

“He wants to be back in school. He would love to be back but his immune system is just not cooperating and we don’t feel comfortable enough to send him,” McKensie-Rambert said.

During Tuesday night’s board meeting, school leaders will decide whether to send elementary students back to class four days a week. That means they’ll all be going back at the same time.

Middle and high schoolers would be split into two groups and each group would be in class two days a week and doing remote learning for three days.

Will Murray has three CMS students and tells FOX 46 he’s in favor of that plan.

“We’re stressed out working at home with three kids and getting pressure from work and making sure our three kids are paying attention on their calls and helping them with their work,” Murray said.

FOX 46 also spoke with two moms today, one with an elementary student, the other with a middle schooler. Both say their students’ classes are averaging between five and seven students, so if the board makes the changes tonight, those class sizes would double for elementary students and they wouldn’t even be close to double for middle and high school students.

“Some of the studies I’ve seen, the CDC says it’s ok for the kids to go back that it’s a low risk now that the vaccines are available for teachers, I think that’s available for them if they feel uncomfortable,” said Murray.

At last check, CMS told FOX 46 that around 42 percent of its students have opted for the full remote academy. That means regardless of what’s decided tonight, nearly half of the district’s students will continue learning remotely from home and won’t come here to the school buildings.