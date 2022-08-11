CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CMS board member Rhonda Cheek has announced she will run for re-election Thursday after previously declaring her retirement.

She has served on the board for 13 years.

Cheek told QCN she announced her retirement in May due to health, among other reasons. She elaborated that abdominal pain was a primary cause.

In an emotional speech during board member reports in May, Cheek explained that the last two years have taken a toll on her and that she has lost the desire to continue doing the job.

“I’ve tried to stay true to who I am. I’ve tried to always remain student-focused,” Cheek said. “This decision was obviously difficult and emotional… because I do care so much for children and public education.”

Thursday, she furthermore elaborated on why her decision to step down was made.

“By spring 2022, I was increasingly concerned about my stamina and what health battles I may be facing, including real concerns about a cancer diagnosis,” Cheek said. “I was rapidly losing weight and facing almost constant pain, and anxiety and every facet of my life was being impacted.

After months of seeing various providers, Cheek went to specialists in June, who diagnosed her with severe diverticulitis and a perforated colon.

She was hospitalized and had surgery.

She is now almost fully recovered.

“I have regained my energy, strength, and vitality; I also have peace of mind,” Cheek explained. “While I never lost my passion and drive to work for our students, families, and staff, my feisty spirit has now been renewed.”

According to the Mecklenburg County Elections Department website, the filing period for candidates opened on July 25.

The election is set for Nov. 8.