CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rhonda Cheek has announced that she is stepping down from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board and will not re-run for office.

Cheek announced her public service will end at the end of the year.

CMS District 1 board member, Rhonda Cheek just announced she will not seek re-election. She has served on the board for 13 years. We’ll have more on @Queen_City_News at 10 pic.twitter.com/X79XOgD0el — Will Lewis (@WillLewisTV) May 10, 2022

She addressed her departure during Tuesday night’s CMS board meeting, stating that the last two years have taken a toll on her and that she has lost the desire to continue doing the job.

Cheek has been on the CMS board since 2009.