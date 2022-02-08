CMS board approves additional retention bonus for teachers, but know it’s a temporary fix

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The goal is to put more money in the pockets of those teaching, transporting, and supporting students in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district.

“I see the same students every day,” said Karen Stokes, during the public comment portion of the CMS board meeting. “I give it 100 percent and so do my coworkers.”

Guest teachers like Stokes were not included in the original retention bonuses approved by the CMS board in December of 2021.

“Schools could not operate without us,” added Stokes. “When there is a lock out due to gun violence, student fights, and COVID we are all affected.”

At the start of the school year, CMS lost 637 teachers, and in December of 2021 an additional 253. All for various reasons, so approving more money for those staying in the classroom is key.

“We are hurting in terms of vacancies, it’s a nationwide issue right now,” said Christine Pejot, chief human resources officer, as she presented the proposal for additional money. “We are closely monitoring and tracking, and we are seeing the departure from not only our teaching positions, but just generally from the education industry.”

The CMS board voted unanimously to use an additional $49 million from the American Rescue Plan funding. The bonus for full-time staff will go up to $5,000, and $2,500 for part-time employees.

It puts CMS in line with other larger districts in the state and guest teachers will be added to the employees eligible for the bonus.

“It’s well deserved, is it going to fix everything, no,” added district one board member, Rhonda Cheek. “But sometimes it one thing, that one thing you need that keeps it moving forward.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Association of Educators lobbied for the increase, and in a statement said, “The added bonus approved by CMS will help keep the thousands of hardworking educators that stayed through the challenges and pressures of the pandemic for our students in front of all our children. Thank you for putting our Educators first within your budget and spending.

“It is a temporary one-time solution,” said board chairperson Elyse Dashew, “And you all need a permanent sustainable solution.”