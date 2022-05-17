CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CMS has announced an athletics action plan to counter the recent events surrounding athletic eligibility.

Ineligible players have been an issue for CMS schools in the last two months, forcing two of them to forfeit their 2021-2022 seasons.

We are committed to developing a districtwide program with integrity that aligns with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education policies and will bring pride and tradition to our schools, our community and to all participants. Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools

The most notable ineligibility incident was at Myers Park High School in late March. Sources told QCN that two parents were to blame, as they recruited players from Texas, California, or elsewhere.

Additionally, the most recent ineligibility incident was at West Charlotte High School in late April. This was an incident involving one athlete.

The action plan includes the following: