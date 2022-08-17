CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tell us that last school year they recovered a total of 28 guns at Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools campuses.

23 of those were found in the first semester, which runs from August to December.

Officers said they hope they don’t find any guns this year. CMS has also installed around 70 body scanners at some of those schools. CMPD leaders say now is the time to talk to your kids about guns and lock up any you have at home. Parents can be found liable if a gun is brought to school.

Officers are also reminding parents to talk to their kids about drug use, especially those in high school.

Fentanyl ‘single deadliest drug threat our nation has faced,’ CMPD says



They say fentanyl accounted for 88 percent of overdose deaths in Charlotte last year and they are on pace for the same number this year. The fentanyl is being laced with other drugs and on Wednesday investigators said the recreational drug, in most cases, will be deadly.