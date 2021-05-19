Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools to host vaccine clinics this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Kids as young as 12 are now eligible to get vaccinated and local school districts want to make the process as easy as possible.

Seven Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools will be hosting vaccine clinics on Saturday. FOX 46 spoke with one CMS student who got the shot Wednesday.

“I mean, it’s a little scary because I haven’t socialized with people in a long time, but I’m excited to go back,” 12-year old Mila Panew said.

She’ll be going back to her school next week for end-of-grade tests. It’ll be the first time she’s been back at school since the pandemic hit last spring, but now, she’ll be headed back with the first level of protection.

Panew got her COVID-19 vaccine at the Bojangles Coliseum.

“I feel like it was a good way to protect my friends and my family and kids at school and teachers and stuff,” she said.

FOX 46 took a look at the state numbers Wednesday.

According to the data, vaccinations among 12 to 15 year olds is shooting up after they became eligible for the vaccine last week. The numbers show that one out of every 50 people partially vaccinated in North Carolina is under 18.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

19-year-old Thomas Schleusner is a college student. He says his college is requiring the vaccine next fall.

“It’s a part of our community care agreement along with wearing masks and making sure we’re spacing effectively in the dorms, getting the shot definitely was a big step in that care agreement,” Schleusner said.

FOX 46 also checked in on possible requirements for summer camps. The YMCA of Greater Charlotte says they are not requiring vaccines for camps.

If you want more information on the clinics at CMS schools, click here.