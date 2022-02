CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools voted in a board meeting on Tuesday night to go mask optional for students, staff, and teachers on Monday, March 7.

This means CMS will not be aligned with Mecklenburg County’s end to the mandate which will occur on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Superintendent Earnest Winston recommends they modify the current policy on face masks, effective 3/7, from mandatory universal indoor masking to optional masking on all CMS property…. IN OTHER WORDS: Winston says he thinks masks should be optional. #CMSBOE — Emma Withrow (@emma_withrow) February 22, 2022