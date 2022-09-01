CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Students returned to classrooms across the CMS district as we emerged from the pandemic in 2021-22, but the year-end numbers show good and bad.

“Across the country, we have a dramatic challenge before us,” said CMS chief equity officer, Dr. Frank Barnes. “Not just in Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools, but in any rural, suburban, urban school district.”

Some of the numbers have improved from the previous year, like reading proficiency for grades 3-8. The district is seeing a slight increase from 44% to 45.7%, but the number is still lower than at the start of the pandemic when reading proficiency was at 54.4%.

Barnes says people need to understand that some students were well below proficiency standards during the pandemic.

“What these data show is that the recovery has begun, the bounce back is taking place,” said Barnes. “We want to keep up that momentum this school year.”

With some schools improving, there are some concerning numbers for the district and community. The graduation rate in CMS went down slightly from 84% to 83.3%.

Also, the number of low-performing schools in the CMS district increased from 42 to 50. The increase is better than the state average, and 14 schools that were listed as low performing from 2018 to 2019 are no longer low-performing schools.

“We’ve increased the number of schools that received the low performing designation,” said Barnes. “However, we want to recognize that if we had the amount that the state had on average, we’d have over 75 schools with the low performing designation.”

The district has put in place more goals to improve, like identifying students who need extra help in the classroom, reducing the size of classes to give more attention and more student monitoring throughout the year.

But interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh says the state also needs to help with money to recruit teachers.

“Is the state legislature really supporting public education or not,” said Hattabaugh. “I think that is a question that has to be answered.”