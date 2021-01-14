Back to school? CMS holds emergency meeting to discuss return to in-person learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will hold an emergency meeting Thursday morning to discuss changes to its plans to return to in-person learning.

On Tuesday, Mecklenburg County health officials are urging schools to remain virtual for at least the next three weeks after Public Health issued a new three-week directive aiming to further slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Our recommendation at this point from a public health perspective is it does not make sense to bring the kids back into the schools at this point,” County Health Director Gibbie Harris told the County Commission.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District was slated to return to in-person schooling on January 19.

Superintendent Earnest Winston told the school board Tuesday night that from an operational standpoint, “we are prepared to welcome our students back for in-person learning.”

However, after Harris’s recommendation, school board members indicated Tuesday night that they might call an emergency meeting later in the week to vote on keeping students virtual.

“I think it’s irresponsible for us to go back to in-person learning in this environment,” said School Board Member Jennifer De La Jara.

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, dozens of parents and teachers spoke in favor of virtual schooling.

The school board called an emergency meeting for 10:30 a.m. Thursday to decide if the schools will move to virtual or welcome students on Jan. 19.

