CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nearly 46,000 clear backpacks once bound for students at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are officially up for auction – with a starting bid of $50,000.

GovDeals.com lists 45,980 clear PVC backpacks with polyester straps.

The school district originally CMS spent $442,000 on the backpacks last year in hopes that students carrying clear backpacks would stop a stream of guns coming into schools.

But before the new bags could be distributed, staff discovered a Proposition 65 warning label on the bags – a label related to a California law indicating that materials in the bag could cause cancer.

After months of sitting in a warehouse, the Board of Education voted 8-0 to auction the backpacks off.

The listing on the auction includes a note from the manufacturer’s statement regarding Proposition 65.

“A D Sutton’s protocol is to put prop 65 warning labels on all of our products for California residents in compliance with the prop 65 regulations. This warning does not apply to the other 49 states, and as such these tags may be removed,” the statement said.

According to the auction website, bidding ends at 5 p.m. on July 18.

As of 10:45 a.m. on July 8, no bids had been made on the backpacks.