Amid declining cases, many question why CMS canceled proms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The decision to call off prom for all Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools has parents, teachers and students divided.

While some feel like it was the safe choice, others say it doesn’t make sense to have kids back in school, but cancel this milestone event.

Nia Simpkins, 16, isn’t happy about prom being canceled.

“Well, you know, everybody looking back says prom’s a night to remember,” said Simpkins. “So just having that experience would have been great.”

The Ardrey Kell High School junior will likely get to go next year. For seniors, though, this was their last chance to experience prom.

“Everybody looks forward to their prom,” said Simpkins. “And not being able to go probably sucks.”

Schools are internally notifying students and parents.

“Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, CMS has cancelled all proms. I know this is heartbreaking for our seniors especially who did not have one last year either. Please know we will do everything we can to provide opportunities to get together when we are able to do so safely,” Wiliam Amos Hough High School said in a statement to students.

“That’s disappointing,” said Simpkins. “Cause this is my first year at Ardrey Kell and I was looking forward to going to prom and meeting a lot of new people. But with the pandemic, I guess it’s safe [to not hold prom]. So, I am disappointed, but if we’re taking the right precautions, I’m OK with it.”

This comes days after Mooresville High School also canceled prom. Across the country and the state schools are weighing holding the rite-of-passage event during a pandemic versus the need to keep everyone safe.

“We think that it is still a good idea not to have big social events like a prom unless you can assure that everyone there has been vaccinated,” said the president of the North Carolina Nurses Association, Dr. Dennis Taylor.

The NCNA supports schools shutting down prom.

“What would you say to parents and students who say, ‘Cases are going down and people are getting vaccinated, why not let an event like this go forward?’” FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant asked.

“Everyone hates to continue to wear a mask and socially distance and not have these events. “You are still putting not only yourselves but also all those people you come in contact with at significant risk for getting the virus,” Dr. Taylor said. “While I certainly do appreciate the issue that the numbers are going down, it still is not time for us to get back to the old normal. We still need to continue to socially distance, wear the mask and have frequent hand washing.”

Dr. Taylor worries about new variations of the virus. He says holding prom outdoors would help but enforcing social distancing at an event centered around dancing would be too difficult.

“I hope everybody, you know, wears their masks and stuff, so us kids can look forward to that next year,” Simpkins said.

FOX 46 reached out to CMS for comment but did not hear back.