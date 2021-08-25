$1K bus driver bonus among new CMS incentives for vacant jobs

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With a widespread staffing shortage reaching far across Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, the district has announced a number of incentives to fill vacant positions for the 2021-’22 school year.

$1,000 bonuses will be offered to new bus drivers, as well as new HVAC staffing. A $2,500 bonus is being offered for ‘exceptional children’ teachers.

The deadline for these jobs is September 30.

Anyone who wants to become a substitute teacher will earn a $250 bonus. New hires are considered effective august 23.

“With current labor shortages locally and nationwide exacerbated by the pandemic, we are excited that we can offer these incentives to recruit and retain qualified and diverse team members who will serve and continue to support students and staff in CMS schools and facilities,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Christine Pejot. “We look forward to welcoming new team members and recognizing our current transportation staff who are committed to providing students with the best learning environment possible.”