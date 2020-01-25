Skip to content
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Teacher of the Year Candidate – Ms. Carter
Video
Cooper orders K-12 schools to remain closed for rest of school year
CMS playgrounds and parking lots are now closed
Purple Heart Homes delivers masks to help CMS workers serving children
Video
Tips from a Homeschool Teacher
Video
More Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Headlines
CMS to provide ‘grab and go’ meals while schools are closed
NC public schools K-12 closing statewide for 2 weeks over virus
CMS adds teacher workdays, moves Spring Break due to coronavirus
Video
CMS suspends all trips outside of Mecklenburg County
Video
CMS says they no longer have money for new classrooms promised in 2017 bond
Video
CMS adds, deletes gender identity questions on student survey
Video
Mom says CMS isn’t doing enough to help daughter being bullied
Video
CMS ends school-safety partnership with Atlanta-based security company
Video
CMS extends safety screenings to middle school students
Video
CMS teacher accused of having inappropriate contact with student via social media
Video