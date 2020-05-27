Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools to open for students Aug. 17

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will open their doors to students on Aug. 17 this year, two weeks before their original scheduled start date.
The Board of Education made the decision to change the schedule at the May 26 meeting. to change the schedule.
A new law passed by the North Carolina General Assembly requires public schools to open across the state on Aug. 17 and end before Memorial Day 2021.
The Aug. 17 start means that CMS will open before the Republican National Convention, which is set for Aug. 24-27.
During that week, the district will use the five-state required remote learning days.
“The amended calendar for next school year has several aspects that will be good for students and families,” said Elyse Dashew, Board chair. “We’ll have first-semester exams before the winter break and school finished by Memorial Day.”