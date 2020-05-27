Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools to open for students Aug. 17

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Sunday was a first for the Coca-Cola 600. In the more than 60 year history of the event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the race was held without any fans in the grandstands or camping in the infield. NASCAR continues to race during the COVID-19 pandemic, but in a much different and safer way.

Sunday morning in Concord will be remembered for one of the strangest race days in recent memory. There was no traffic outside the speedway along Concord Road. No one directing traffic, no one begging you to park on their front lawn and no one begging for your tickets (so they could resell them for a higher price).

The campgrounds outside Charlotte Motor Speedway, usually packed for weeks leading up to the Coca-Cola 600, were locked and empty. The bare fields where people normally camp looked more than a pasture you would see on a farm. NASCAR fans were no where in sight.

"It's depressing. It's depressing. I mean I realize we can watch it on TV, but it's not the same without your friends and family. The excitement is not the same,” said Charlene Lapensee, a NASCAR fan from Canada.

Charlene may look and sound familiar. Her art work on the side of her camper is a staple at NASCAR races, including at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Charlene and her husband plan a months long vacation surrounding the Coca-Cola 600. Ironically this year there are more than 600 miles away from Charlotte, watching the race from a campground in Florida.

"Right now I understand. I am with friends, but 6 feet apart. You can't keep everyone apart in the grandstands so you can to tell some people they can’t come,” said Charlene.

Parking lots also remained empty outside Charlotte Motor Speedway hours before the green flag. Signs outside told drivers they are not allowed to park or tailgate on speedway property.

One of the empty parking lots was being used for public COVID-19 testing. Just across the street from that test site was a health screening area for anyone entering Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR motors on without fans, but those that planned to come to Charlotte Motor Speedway should already have their refund in the mail. The goal 365 days from now is to hopefully welcome some of those same fans back.