Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say no to COVID-19 curfew checkpoints, random stops after 10 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it will not be conducting curfew checkpoints or random traffic stops to ask people their reason for being out after Governor Cooper’s 10 p.m. Stay-at-Home order.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday a new action to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, declaring North Carolina will enter a modified Stay-at-Home Order.

The new rollback restrictions will take effect this Friday, Dec. 11th until at least Friday, Jan. 8th, 2021.

Businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores, and more, will be required to close by 10 p.m.

In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.

CMPD said the order does grant officers the discretion to cite citizens for violating the curfew. The department said it will continue to manage COVID-19 related complaints on a case-by-case basis.

CMPD also said Tuesday that Police Chief Johnny Jennings had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the police department.

“Outside of being a bit fatigued, I feel fine and continue to conduct department meetings from home. Our community should rest easy knowing that daily CMPD operations will resume without interruption and be carried out by members of my executive staff,” Jennings tweeted.

Jennings went on to say, “This virus has impacted far too many of us. Please continue to follow health guidelines as we fight this battle together.”

