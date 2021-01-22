Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer found unconscious, passes away Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own this week.

CMPD Officer Nerick Lufungula was found unconscious Thursday afternoon and pronounced deceased a short time later due to what appears to be natural causes, authorities said.

“We are deeply saddened,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. “You will be missed, Nerick.”

“The passing of Officer Lufungula saddens me to my core. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow officers during this difficult time,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said.