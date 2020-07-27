Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer charged with DWI in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer is on unpaid administrative leave following a DWI charge and carrying a concealed weapon charge in Union County, according to CMPD.

On Sunday, July 26, CMPD Officer Lorenzo Knaff was arrested for DWI and CCW in Union County by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

CMPD was notified of the arrest, and Officer Knaff has since been placed on unpaid administrative leave. Knaff was hired on May 15, 2006, and is currently assigned to the Airport Law Enforcement Division.

Message from Chief of Police Johnny Jennings: “It is always disheartening to me when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold. Professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times.“

