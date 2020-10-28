CMPD to discuss ‘vicious’ October 2019 murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will give an update on the investigation into the October 2019 murder of Jennifer Banner who was found decapitated on Freedom Drive.

Police said Banner was found on October 16, 2019 wrapped in a blanket and tarp and secured with an electrical cord behind a retail store.

Store employees noticed the blanket and tarp the day before, but mistook it for trash. When it was there the next day, an employee took a closer look and called police, believing it was a body. The employees say that the body was not present when they closed the store at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 14.

The autopsy report states that the woman was decapitated “due to numerous sharp force neck injuries.” The head was entirely absent at the time of autopsy.

It was not determined if decapitation was the cause of death, or if she was already deceased at the time it happened.

“The absence of the decedent’s head at the time of autopsy precludes ruling out the possibility of

fatal head injuries prior to decapitation,” the report reads.

According to Captain Dance with CMPD’s Violent Crimes division, the murder happened somewhere else and Banner’s body was dumped in the parking lot of the shopping center.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective Penden, the lead detective on the homicide, or another Homicide Unit Detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

