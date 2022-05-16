CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer died at her home, according to Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

Officer Angela Starnes last worked for the CMPD homicide unit. Details regarding Starnes’ death have not yet been provided, but Chief Jennings said in a tweet that her death was unexpected.

“I am devastated today to learn CMPD Officer Angela Starnes passed away unexpectedly at her home,” said Chief Jennings in a tweet, “Please keep Ofc. Starnes’ family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this difficult time.”

Starnes was known for her kindness and good nature. Queen City News profiled Starnes for an act of kindness she made in 2018 helping a stranded construction worker caught in a winter storm get a meal and a way back to his family in Fayetteville.

At the time, Starnes thought the man was homeless and wanted to pay it forward after previously been homeless herself along with her young children after a fire destroyed their home.

“I just felt bad for them and their situation because I’ve been there,” she told Queen City News in 2018.

CMPD officers will be wearing mourning bands in her honor from now until her funeral. Details about memorial services are pending.