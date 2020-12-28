CMPD K9 injured while tracking burglary suspect

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department K9 was injured while tracking a burglar, according to CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.
Jennings said six-year-old Walker, a Belgian Malinois, severed an artery in his nose Sunday night after getting tangled up in barbed wire.
Chief Jennings said Walker is expected to make a full recovery but will be on the mend for several weeks.
FOX 46 Charlotte wishes for a speedy recovery.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Want to travel and attend events in 2021? You may need a COVID-19 passport
- Forecast: Rain may be heavy on New Year’s Day
- September death in northwest Charlotte declared a ‘justified’ homicide
- Fire severely damages Theatre Charlotte on Queens Road
- Police searching for Florida man accused of killing mom of 4 in North Carolina