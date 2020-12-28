CMPD K9 injured while tracking burglary suspect

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department K9 was injured while tracking a burglar, according to CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.

Jennings said six-year-old Walker, a Belgian Malinois, severed an artery in his nose Sunday night after getting tangled up in barbed wire.

Chief Jennings said Walker is expected to make a full recovery but will be on the mend for several weeks.

FOX 46 Charlotte wishes for a speedy recovery.

