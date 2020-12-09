Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to discuss COVID-19 operations

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is set to discuss its operations surrounding the coronavirus at its weekly news conference Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday a new action to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, declaring North Carolina will enter a modified Stay-at-Home Order.

The new rollback restrictions will take effect this Friday, Dec. 11th until at least Friday, Jan. 8th, 2021.

Businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores, and more, will be required to close by 10 p.m.

In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.

CMPD said Tuesday that Police Chief Johnny Jennings had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the police department.

“Outside of being a bit fatigued, I feel fine and continue to conduct department meetings from home. Our community should rest easy knowing that daily CMPD operations will resume without interruption and be carried out by members of my executive staff,” Jennings tweeted.

Jennings went on to say, “This virus has impacted far too many of us. Please continue to follow health guidelines as we fight this battle together.”

