Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police discuss community survey results, domestic violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department discussed the impacts of domestic violence and the results of a recent community survey during a weekly press conference Wednesday.
CMPD said it uses survey results to continue to improve its services to the community. It’s last survey initiative involved the “8 Can’t Wait” Initiative.
“8 Can’t Wait” is a national initiative to bridge the gap between the community and police and determine ways to improve police tactics.
