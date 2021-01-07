Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police look back on 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will look back on 2020 with a year-end review of their efforts.

2020 presented plenty of challenges throughout. Charlotte dealt with the battle for social justice that erupted following George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The pandemic also presented its own challenges for law enforcement.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police also investigated a record-tying 122 homicides.

