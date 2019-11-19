Skip to content
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department
CMPD hiring, looking for immediate help
Video
3 CMPD officers test positive for COVID-19, protesters violate stay-at-home order
Video
Charlotte non-profit raising money to feed those on the frontline
Video
CMPD reminds neighbors to keep guns locked up after record number of stolen firearms seized
Video
#9pmroutine: CMPD encourages drivers to lock their cars amid spike in thefts
Video
More Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Headlines
After man dies in CMPD custody, Chief Kerr Putney says department is updating polices
Video
Community engagement remains top priority for CMPD, despite being short nearly 200 officers
Video
Chief requests external investigation into death of man arrested by CMPD officers
Video
SBI called in to investigate death of man arrested by CMPD
Family, friends want answers after man arrested by CMPD dies days later
Video
Officer who shot, killed Keith Lamont Scott placed on leave after man who suffered medical emergency in police custody dies
Man who had medical emergency while in police custody dies
CMPD Chief Kerr Putney promises solutions as murders, violent crime sweep city
Video
CMPD working to improve mental health resources for officers
Video
CMPD Toy Drive
Video