Charlotte Mecklenburg libraries look to eliminate late fees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg Library officials are hoping to start a new chapter at the libraries, one that includes getting rid of late fees.

There haven’t been any late fees during COVID and library officials said it should stay that way, so people will keep coming back to the library.

There are other new changes happening as things move slowly back to normal at the library.

Like a first love, there’s always a first book that made you fall in love with reading.

“I’m learning how to read some chapter books too,” said seven-year-old Alivia Martindale.

Alivia is a regular at the South County Regional Library in Charlotte. Even she’s noticed some changes.

“There was this bin you but the books in, now there’s a slide you put the books in and that’s a different thing that they did,” said Alivia.

Alivia is right. Folks with the library officially opened the book drop this week. Since the pandemic began, they’ve had to quarantine books for a certain number of days.

“There’s no quarantining of any materials anymore, so that’s a big, big thing,” said Laura Highfill, the head librarian at the South County Regional Library.

There are some changes that happened during COVID that officials hope will stick around. Officials with Mecklenburg County libraries are hoping their new normal will include waiving late fees.

Officials said, over the last few years, around 40,000 people have tried to use the library but were blocked because of fees on their accounts.

When they looked at who had the fees, they found out the majority of the people were living in low-income neighborhoods. They hope, that when their new fiscal year starts on July 1, they won’t be charging any late fees.

“We want the books back, but we want the people back more,” said Laura.

Library officials said there would still be fees for using equipment or not returning a book after a certain amount of time, but this is one way they can help make sure all who need it have access to the library.

“It’s not like they lost the books or damaged the books, we got the books back, it was just overdue fines,” said Laura.

While the library is full of books, everyone here knows it’s the people who make this place so special.