Charlotte Marathon goes virtual in 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Novant Health Charlotte Marathon will be held virtually in 2020 as event organizers aim to create a safe experience for runners amid the coronavirus pandemic, RunCharlotte announced Wednesday.

Tim Rhodes, Race Director for the marathon, said that while running a virtual event is not the event’s first choice, runners have participated in enough virtual races to know what to expect.

“Runners are a resilient breed,” he said “We’re used to overcoming obstacles, digging deep and managing unique situations.”

Organizers will host a Facebook live event Thursday for runners to share their opinions and suggestions for the virtual event.

Runners registered for the 2020 event will have the option to participate in November’s virtual race, defer their registration to the 2021 event or donate their registration fee to Novant Health’s Hemby Children’s Hospital.

“Committing to a virtual event was not a decision that came easily- we explored every possible option,” Rhodes added. “But with so much uncertainty around events and with everyone’s health in mind, we feel this is the best and safest move to make.”