Charlotte man working to build community of mini-houses to help homeless

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A place to put mini transitional homes could be the answer to ending homelessness in Charlotte.

For up to 18 months a local veteran, with help from other organizations, has a plan to provide our homeless neighbors with the resources they need.

Barry Shipp knows what it’s like to be without shelter. That’s why building mini homes for people who are homeless is important to him. He’s the founder of Pivot Point Transitional Housing and became homeless after retiring from the U.S. Navy.

“What a person is always looking for is a key a key to life a key to new beginnings a key to whatever they need,” Shipp said. “Here it is in their hand and they get to lock the door when they leave or lock the door when they’re inside and it gives you that dignity.”

The home would not be permanent but a place for a person to live for a few months. Shipp said it’s a stepping stone to permanent housing.

With help from other non-profits, they would provide them with services like job connections and treatment for mental health. Steps Shipps said helps them become successful in permanent housing. Tom Duzan designed the mini home and volunteers from Barringer Construction Built it.

“The concept is to be mobile, mini, transportable, and re-arrangeable on different types of campuses,” Duzan said. “Right now we’re starting with a 6×10 single-occupant shelter and the goal there is to start somewhere and the concept is to build it with a larger platform to house mothers with children, fathers with children.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The homes would come with a place to lay down, power, insulation, heating, and air. It would also include a door and place to call their own.

“We need funding we need city cooperation, we need county cooperation as far as buying into this initiative that we have going on,” Shipp said. “We can’t do it just by building these homes we have to have a place to put them we have to have city zoning and codes and all of these other things that may be stumbling blocks for us.”

Right now, plans are underway to find land where about six to 10 shelters can go in a small gated community. Each home would cost about $6,000 to build.

Shipp plans to present the design city and county leaders on Thursday.