Charlotte man sentenced to prison for child pornography charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man was sentenced on Tuesday to 17.5 years in prison on child pornography charge, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

George Malcolm Hargrove, 30, will also serve 30 years supervised release and will register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

Hargrove was arrested in 2018 after the FBI found he was using an online file sharing network to exchange child porn with another user.

In October 2018, the FBI seized his laptop and devices and a forensic exam found that Hargrove possessed hundreds of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of minors and prepubescent children.

Hargove was indicted on federal child porn charges and was release on pretrial probation. His residence was inspected in July 2019 and officers discovered he was using the internet to contact a 14-year-old girl while knowing the age of the minor.

Hargrove began communicating with her prior to his arrest and continued communicating with her while on pretrial release.

He pleaded guilty to possession, distribution and attempted receipt of child pornography. He will transferred to the custody of federal Bureau of Prison upon designation of a federal facility.