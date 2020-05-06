Charlotte man says he can’t get essential documents from state following mom’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- A Charlotte man says the COVID-19 pandemic is stopping him from getting closure over the death of a loved one.

“I can’t get closure,” Damon Fields told FOX 46.

Fields says two weeks ago his life changed forever when his mom 75-year-old Carole Fields passed away from a heart attack.

“It’s been ridiculous, how frustrating it’s been.”

He says while her death has been difficult. The toughest part is the number of government offices closed or operating under modified days and hours because of COVID-19.

“It’s been a nightmare how the courthouse is closed. You can’t get documents and get documents certified the way you normally would,” Fields said.

Fields says his first hurdle was to get a death certificate. Now he says he’s been calling to try to collect his mom’s death benefits and hasn’t reached anyone over the phone.

According to Fields, the money he would receive is how he plans to pay for the memorial service his mom deserves.

“I can’t get her to a proper resting place for herself. There’s still loose ends and it’s not a proper resolution to the situation.”

The North Carolina retirement system’s website isn’t very different than most sites you come across right now. It says they have suspended all in person business and they’re only assisting people through email because of the high volume of calls.

Fields says he knew his mother’s death would come one day, he just never imagined a global pandemic would make it tougher than it had to be.

“It’s painful.”

FOX 46 reached out to the department of the state treasurer to get results for Fields. We haven’t heard back at this time.