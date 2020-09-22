Charlotte man dead after fight, double stabbing in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 31-year-old Charlotte man died after a fight led to a double stabbing in Gastonia Tuesday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said Antell Kirkland and Rach-E Bobby Lynch, a 36-year-old from Gastonia, were involved in an altercation at 5:14 a.m. Tuesday at 1310 Beaverbrook Drive. Both were stabbed.

The two were taken to the hospital were Kirkland died from his injuries.

Police said Lynch was treated and released.

Gastonia Police said the incident is still under investigation. They did not release any more information.

