Charlotte man arrested on nearly 40 warrants, including attempted murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man with more than three dozen outstanding warrants was arrested after leading police on a chase Friday and was charged with additional crimes on Wednesday, according to CMPD.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police records show that Dalton Dion Hopkins, 20, was first brought into the Mecklenburg County Jail on Sept. 4.

Police say the arrest happened around 3:45 p.m. on Friday after Hopkins led officers on a chase through Huntersville, which began on LaSalle Street and ended on Statesville Road.

According to CMPD, they attempted to stop Hopkins, who was driving a black Nissan Altima, around 3:19 p.m. on Friday. He refused to stop and a pursuit began.

During the vehicle pursuit, Hopkins got on I-77 N and went into Huntersville. While on I-77, the ran into two other cars on the road, then got off of I-77 onto Statesville Road where he hit a third car at Jeff Adams Drive. Thankfully, the damage to the other cars was minimal and no one was hurt.

Hopkins jumped from the car in the 15300 block of Statesville Road and began running. Police say he was taken into custody by the pursuing officers. about 10 minutes after he hopped out of the car.

Detectives then interviewed Hopkins and he was taken Mecklenburg County Jail.

Hopkins had approximately 40 outstanding warrants, including two counts of attempted murder, possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen motor vehicle, larceny of motor vehicle, 1st degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, multiple counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Police say these charges stem from incidents that happened in August and September.

On Aug. 8, Hopkins broke into a home in the 5800 block of Simpson Road and stole items from inside the victims’ garage. He also broke into three vehicles parked in the driveway. Two of the victims who were home at the time of the break-in followed Hopkins as he drove away and Hopkins began shooting at the victims, one of whom returned fire.

Later that same night, the suspect vehicle was found in the 3800 block of Farrhill Road after the driver fled from officers. Following an investigation, it was determined that the 2018 GMC Sierra 3500 pickup truck, had been stolen out of Matthews.

On Sept. 3, 2020, officers were called to the 4900 block of Brite Road regarding three male suspects who were breaking into vehicles in a garage at that location. During this incident, shots were fired between one of the residents and at least one of the suspects.

The suspect vehicle was struck by several bullets, causing the suspects to abandon it and flee on foot. A Chevrolet Sonic that the suspects left at the scene had been stolen the night before, from a home in the 4900 block of Coronado Drive.

During that investigation, detectives developed probable cause to believe that Hopkins was one of the suspects involved. On September 9, 2020, warrants were issued for Hopkins for breaking and entering, larceny from a vehicle, and felony conspiracy.

Detectives are actively reviewing any additional cases where Hopkins may be involved. Anyone with information about these investigations is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

