Charlotte man arrested for multiple incidents of indecent exposure in public

News

by: Jason Huber

Posted: / Updated:

Mugshot: Frank Graham

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A man involved in multiple recent indecent exposure cases has been arrested, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Wednesday.

John Frank Graham III, 24, has been charged with communicating threats, indecent exposure by exposing private parts in a public place and a misdemeanor for violation of city ordinance.

On August 9, 2021, Graham was accused of exposing his genitals and touching himself in front of a woman on Freedom Drive. The woman said she tried to get away and he threatened her with bodily injury. She said this has happened two other times.

On August 29, officers responded to a disturbance call where a victim said Graham, who was unknown to her, had been continuously ringing her doorbell before masturbating in front of her doorbell camera when she didn’t answer.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Graham was arrested on August 30 for the two incidents and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say Graham was also arrested on similar charges on May 31 and August 12. He is believed to be involved in additional incidents and anyone with information should come forward to the police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories