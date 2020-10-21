Charlotte man admits to defrauding victims of more than $350,000

An 82-year-old Charlotte man plead guilty to wire fraud Wednesday, for defrauding eight victims of over $350,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Stanley Choate Eaves Sr. admitted in court that he executed a scheme from 2015 to 2020 to defraud at least eight victims, some of them elderly, by persuading them to invest money in his pretend vehicle resale business.

Court documents said Eaves told victims he was the owner of a business that resold vehicles, including cars, trucks, golf carts and farm equipment.

He would convince victims to loan him money by telling them that he had had a business opportunity to buy vehicles, sometimes through auctions or estate sales, and then resell those vehicles for a profit.

The victims would invest or loan money and Eaves would agree to repay them in the future. Court documents show Eaves would then take the money and use it for personal expenses or to make Ponzi-style payments to earlier victims who had been promised returns on their investment.

Eaves would use fake “Promissory Notes” from an attorney to add legitimacy to the fraudulent deals and would come up with excuses to his victims on why he had not repaid their investments, including that the IRS or FBI had put a hold on his account.

Eaves has been released on bond following his guilty plea.

A wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

