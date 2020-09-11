Charlotte man accused in 3 recent crimes arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte man is behind bars, accused in three separate crimes. One of them was caught on camera and it involved a shootout with one of the victims.

The incidents CMPD says 20-year-old Dalton Hopkins was involved in amount to about forty separate charges total.

While 20-year-old Dalton Hopkins is a felon with nine separate mogshots from the Mecklenburg County Jail, police records show that his most recent mugshots are for a number of incidents he was involved in over the last month.

“It showed the man just walked in my garage and grabbed my backpack,” a victim who wanted to remain anonymous told FOX 46.

He was one of the victims in a case that happened back in August. His family shared these pictures from the security cameras at his home in northwest Charlotte.

CMPD says it’s Hopkins in the photo, looking around with a gun on his hip that police say he would later use to shoot at the man we spoke with.

“One bullet hit my car. One side through the other side,” the victim said.

If this story sounds familiar, that’s because last week. FOX 46 told you about a similar incident on the other side of Charlotte.

“I wasn’t trying to put two and two together like he’s been doing this for a while or anything, but my main goal was to stop it happening from anyone else,” another unidentified victim said.

This is the victim in that case from last week off Amos Smith Road, also caught on camera and also, according to CMPD, involving Hopkins.

Police say just like in northwest Charlotte, this incident also involved a gun.

“This is a safe neighborhood, and we’re going to keep it that way,” the man said.

Hopkins is only 20 years old and records show he’s been in trouble since he was at least 16.

Back in 2018, FOX 46 told you about his arrest after police say he was caught on camera trying to break into firefighter’s cars, but police say he broke into 60 others, too.

He’s now facing more charges, among them, attempted murder, and for those who were the most recent victims, they want justice.

“I don’t want come out too soon, because someone could get hurt by this guy here.”

The shooting we told you about last week, off Amos Smith Road involved two other people, but CMPD says Hopkins is so far the only one charged in that case.

