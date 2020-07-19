Charlotte reacts to Representative John Lewis’ death

At the peak of a fight for equal rights, a pillar of the civil rights movement has died.

Representative John Lewis was known for being the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists who organized the 1963 March on Washington.

He was also beat by troopers leading protesters over Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge just a couple years later.

There’s an event happening in Charlotte Saturday where black lives are being celebrated through art, through voters registration and fellowship. Some of the people here compare this work to that of John Lewis. They call it “good trouble.”

In Wesley Heights, you can see, feel, hear and even taste black culture.

Organizers of West End’s Huetiful Celebration are finding ways to amplify black voices.

“The purpose is basically to keep the movement going… to beautify the community and hopefully have some art that we can put into a high-school,” said Brandon Jones, Artist.

Many are mourning and celebrating the life of Civil Rights Activist John Lewis, who passed away Friday at 80 years old.

Fox 46 caught up with Charlotte community leaders who say he was a reason to fight for what’s right, even now.

“He was a very humbled man and he made a decision that he would be willing to sit under Martin and so many other great men at the time and take second, third or even fourth seat of it meant that we were going to create change,” said Corine Mack, Charlotte NAACP.

After fighting on the front lines in the 60s, Lewis went on to make his mark in politics where many say his humble demeanor was evident in Congress.

In a statement to Fox 46, North Carolina Congresswoman Alma Adams says Lewis was “the greatest living hero doing everything in the service of justice.”

At the Huetiful Celebration in Charlotte, the owner of Funnel Vision says Lewis’ legacy will live on through men like him, continuing the work.

“Mr. Lewis is going to be missed but people we got to step up. Black men, more black men got to step up. More black brothers got to step up and I’m one of those ones who is willing to step up and I just need people to follow in line. Help me lead and we can make it happen,” said Avery Faucett, Funnel Vision.