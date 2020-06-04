Charlotte leaders join demonstrations, speak with protesters

LIVE FROM UPTOWN CHARLOTTE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- On the sixth straight day of protests in Charlotte, city leaders joined a peaceful demonstration and spoke with protesters following a City Council meeting.

In the meeting, Mayor Vi Lyles and CMPD Chief Kerr Putney addressed disturbing video that showed CMPD officers trapping protesters in a cloud of tear gas as they came at the group from two sides on one street.

“We’re trapped, there’s tear gas … we’re trapped, they’re shooting pepper balls at us, they’ve thrown out tear gas, flash-bangs, smoke … we’re trapped here, they’re up top shooting at us,” you can hear a protester say in the video.

In today’s meeting, Mayor Lyles announced that the SBI would be reviewing the incident and the City Manager said they are looking to change CMPD’s practices and protocols.

Mayor Lyles and Chief Putney have also both said they are petitioning for all body camera footage from that night to be released.

Following the announcement, Mayor Lyles and City Council members Braxton Winston and Tariq Bokhari engaged in conversation with demonstrators outside of the Government Center. They proceeded to march with the group, took a knee and prayed with the community.

Later in the day, Chief Putney also joined demonstrators and tried to engage in a conversation. When confronted about his officer’s use of pepper spray, flash bangs and chemical agents, Putney said if things remain non-violent this evening, those tactics won’t be used.

As the late-night protests got underway, CMPD said they were “escorting protesters” to ensure a peaceful demonstration.

Large group of protestors currently marching on 3rd Street. CMPD officers escorting protestors to ensure safe and peaceful demonstration. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 4, 2020

