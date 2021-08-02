Charlotte landlords can now take tenants to court for late rent, evictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Local landlords are now able to start the process of evicting tenants who are behind on rent.

Their hands have been tied for months because of the federal eviction moratorium.

Property owners across Charlotte stood in line at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Monday to file for eviction.

George Zalecki was one of at least 30 landlords to file in small claims court by noontime.

“This person has made no effort to try and pay me or work on arrangements. I don’t want to throw somebody out, no landlord likes to throw somebody out on the street but there comes a time I just can’t afford it. That’s a lot of money,” Zalecki said.

He said his tenant owes him nearly $3,000 in rent.

“If this person was at least trying, I wouldn’t have gone uptown. I am willing to lose a month’s rent to help somebody out,” Zalecki said.

Other tenants who filed were down upwards of $10,000, $12,000, and $30,000.

Charlotte attorney Christopher Shelburn said landlords may never see that money back.

“I think in the vast majority of cases, landlords are not going to recoup. If they recoup anything, it will be a small amount but in many cases, they will recoup nothing,” Shelburn said.

More than 8,000 evictions were filed in Mecklenburg County this year.

Court staff told Fox 46 because of the backlog, cases filed this week will not see a judge until early September.

“If I had four or five tenants do this to me, I would have been wiped out. Money has to come from somewhere…. The government or somewhere, but somebody needs some help on this,” Zalecki said.