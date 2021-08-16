Charlotte Knights to require masks for indoor areas at Truist Field

by: Jason Huber

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Charlotte Knights announced that beginning Tuesday, they will be requiring all fans accessing public, indoor areas of Truist Field to wear face coverings unless actively eating or drinking.

These locations include the Budweiser Home Plate Club, the Diamonds Direct Luxury Lounge and the Knights Team Store

The announcement comes after Mecklenburg County Health leaders recommended county-wide mask mandates and commissioners will vote on a mask mandate Wednesday.

Masks will not be required to be worn outdoors and private suite holders will not be required to wear a mask in their spaces with their small groups.

“We thank our fans for their cooperation and patience,” the Knights statement said.

